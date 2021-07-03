Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $3.87 Million Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 396,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.92% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHC remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.