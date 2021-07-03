Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 877,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,000. Corner Growth Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,896,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

COOL remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.