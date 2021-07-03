Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.27. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

