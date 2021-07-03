Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 309,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.44% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVAC. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,898,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 46,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,878. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

