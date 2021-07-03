Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $576,662.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $576,662.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.