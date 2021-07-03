Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $8.91 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $119,170.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.