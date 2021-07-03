Origin Sport Hits One Day Volume of $38,658.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $38,658.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037668 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

