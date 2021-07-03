Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $42,936.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

