Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce sales of $37.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.32 million to $39.00 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $10.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $153.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $187.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.48 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

