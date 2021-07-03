Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

