Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.83

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.83 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.51 ($0.18). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 345,850 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £26.38 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.83.

In related news, insider Brad George acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

