OST Price Up 52.3% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 78.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $8.06 million and $1.60 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00737739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.11 or 0.07563920 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

