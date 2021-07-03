Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 345%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

