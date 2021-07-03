OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $728,683.88 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 76.1% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $728,683.88 and approximately $21.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00230610 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.28 or 0.00754179 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

