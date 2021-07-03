Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $46.01 million and $70,834.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,352.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.31 or 0.06393389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.09 or 0.01455736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00403417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00615527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00422606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00335441 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,616,828 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

