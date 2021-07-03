Oxygen Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $84.58 million and approximately $266,070.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00004141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,735,263 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.