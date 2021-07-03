PAC Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $176,445.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.85 million and approximately $176,445.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,737,025,014 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

