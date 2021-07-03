PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PACCAR worth $52,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after acquiring an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $88.30. 1,498,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

