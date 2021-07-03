PAID Network Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00141033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00170041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,836.26 or 1.00432253 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

