Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,767 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,183,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,383 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 381,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,398,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.82. 15,258,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,753,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

