Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.3% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of V traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.71. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

