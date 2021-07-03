Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DaVita by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 108,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DaVita by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in DaVita by 40.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 563,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.65 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

