Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. 7,669,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.