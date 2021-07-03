Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,579,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,901 shares of company stock valued at $54,216,406. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.71. 96,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,131. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.27 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.