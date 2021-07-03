Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $56.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,368.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

