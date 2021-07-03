Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after purchasing an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $135.24. 765,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

