Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,126,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.19. 21,029,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,320,050. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.24 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

