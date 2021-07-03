Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 5,591,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,841. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

