Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

LMT stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $381.49. 778,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

