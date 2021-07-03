Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $468.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,182. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

