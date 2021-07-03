Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $484,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,667 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,668,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

