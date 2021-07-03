Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.55. The stock had a trading volume of 529,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

