Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.91 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.