Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,885.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

ORCC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 2,095,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,855,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,692,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

