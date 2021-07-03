Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,205 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 248,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 857.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,546 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 469,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.53. 2,172,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.