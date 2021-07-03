Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 36,450 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $163,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.