Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,214 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $10.70 on Friday, reaching $938.16. The stock had a trading volume of 338,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,656. The firm has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $939.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $858.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

