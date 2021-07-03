Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,561 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,561 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,093,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $421,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $9,313,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.73. 1,197,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

