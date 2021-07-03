Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $233.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

