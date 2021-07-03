Pamp Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 513.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00751955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.