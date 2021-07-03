Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $16.17 on Major Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $5.68 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $16.17 or 0.00046803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

