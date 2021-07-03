Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PANDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

