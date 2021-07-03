Pangolin Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and $820,454.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00134897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00170785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,545.10 or 0.99905006 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

