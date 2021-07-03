Pantos Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Pantos has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $3.80 million and $9,161.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00136748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00169589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.61 or 1.00145851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,457,404 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.