Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.69. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 20,265 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,167 shares of company stock valued at $404,074 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 649.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 329,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 285,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 254,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

