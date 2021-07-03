PCHAIN Market Capitalization Achieves $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.29 or 0.00733352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.99 or 0.07532715 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

