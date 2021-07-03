Peet DeFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,636.09 or 1.00037214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

