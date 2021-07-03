PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 286.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 253,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

