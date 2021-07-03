Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pentair by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

