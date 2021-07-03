PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $154,536.63

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $154,536.63 and $139.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00143788 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,590,781 coins and its circulating supply is 45,350,610 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.